As crisis looms, Karnataka government to allow apartments to sell treated water

Bengaluru: With the water crisis coming to a head, the state government on Wednesday turned to recycled water and promised to make a provision within week to allow big apartments to sell treated water.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre made the announcement following a meeting with officials from the BBMP, Environment Department and other stakeholders.

"Big apartment complexes in Bengaluru have excess treated water which can be used for non-potable purposes. The government will issue guidelines and norms within a week for sale of treated water," the minister told journalists.