As crisis looms, Karnataka government to allow apartments to sell treated water

Bengaluru: With the water crisis coming to a head, the state government on Wednesday turned to recycled water and promised to make a provision within week to allow big apartments to sell treated water.
Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre made the announcement following a meeting with officials from the BBMP, Environment Department and other stakeholders.
"Big apartment complexes in Bengaluru have excess treated water which can be used for non-potable purposes. The government will issue guidelines and norms within a week for sale of treated water," the minister told journalists.
Bengaluru water requirement has crossed 2600 million litres per day (mld) of which only 1460 mld is met by the water pumped from Cauvery river. Officials estimate that about 1392 mld water is drawn from borewells.
"There is growing demand for water outside BBMP limits, where apartment complexes are coming up. We held a discussion with the BBMP and decided to make sewage water treatment (STP) plants for apartment complexes with 20 residential units. A circular will be issued soon in this regard," he said.
Khandre said as per the estimates made by officials, apartments and establishments can supply 250 mld to 300 mld of treated water. The rules for reuse of treated water are in place but are poorly implemented.
The minister also said that he was aware of the issues of quality surrounding the treatment of water. He said officials of the pollution control board will look into the matters.
(Published 06 March 2024, 11:38 IST)