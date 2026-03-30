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As RCB chased runs, cops chased lost phones at Chinnaswamy; 25 complaints registered

“We have received around 25 complaints, and investigations have been launched,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Hakay Akshay Machhindra told DH.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIPLRCBM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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