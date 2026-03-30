<p>Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park police have launched an investigation after receiving around 25 complaints of phones lost during the opening IPL 2026 match between RCB and SRH at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy</a> Stadium on Saturday. </p><p>The incident came to light after a netizen raised the issue in a video she shared on social media. “My husband realised his phone was missing after the first innings when he went to get the drinking water. At the same time, there were lots of people complaining about the same,” the woman claimed. </p> .IPL 2026 | No opening ceremony at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour June 4 stampede victims.<p>Senior officers acknowledged that complaints have been received. </p><p>“We have received around 25 complaints, and investigations have been launched,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Hakay Akshay Machhindra told DH. </p><p>Officials further said that there were chances of the phones being stolen or lost outside the stadiums, while walking or when exiting the Metro, and the victims may have realised it only after entering the stadium premises. </p><p>Sources said a few minors were detained on suspicion of theft, and an investigation was underway to determine whether there was a larger organised ring behind them.</p>