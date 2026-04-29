<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded a House committee of Bengaluru legislators to review the quality of pothole filling work and the amount spent. “We will expose the bogus billing too,” he said.</p>.<p>Dismissing Congress government’s claims that potholes had been filled, Ashoka said, “Money has clearly gone down the drain as potholes continue to remain. People of Bengaluru are cursing the government for hiking taxes, price of milk and alcohol. E-khata is a big scam. The Congress government is a master in swindling money as it has spent Rs one lakh to fill a pothole.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Tired of the “constant power tussle” between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Congress MLAs are rushing to Delhi seeking justice, claimed Ashoka who added that the CM had “intentionally” called the special cabinet meeting on SC internal reservation despite knowing Shivakumar was in Delhi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This points to factional feud... It is a dead government,” he added. </p>.Bengaluru street vendors fighting to stay in business amid LPG crisis.<p class="bodytext">The BJP leader demanded the government to release Rs 10 crore to each constituency for drinking water as the state was facing a “drought-like situation.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Slamming Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after the NIA court convicted the accused Mohammad Shariq in the 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, Ashoka said, “It is Karnataka’s misfortune that selfish people, who defend traitors as ‘brothers’ for the sake of a few votes, are now aspiring to become chief minister.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Referring to the November 19-blast (2022), he alleged Shivakumar and Congress leaders had earlier stood by terrorists by mocking the incident as mere “diversion politics”. “Now, they have seen the truth,” Ashoka added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Shariq should have been hanged. The state government should appeal before the high court. Once released, he will continue to be an anti-national. If government does not appeal, it will be seen as supporting such elements,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the Janivara row, Ashoka said that Congress’ “lack of action” has led to repeat of such incidents. “If BJP comes to power, we will frame clear rules and also punish the erring officials,” he added.</p>