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Ashoka demands House panel on Bengaluru pothole ‘scam’

‘Congress govt has spent Rs one lakh to fill a pothole’
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:07 IST
Bengaluru newsR AshokaPothole

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