<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Monday attacked Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> for spending more time travelling to Delhi and neglecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> development.</p>.<p>Ashoka said this in the Assembly while initiating an adjournment motion, which Speaker UT Khader said would be converted into a discussion. Shivakumar was not present during this.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru contributes 65% of the state’s revenue, but there’s no <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/development">development</a>,” Ashoka said.</p>.<p>“The deputy CM has no time. He’s busy travelling between Bengaluru and Delhi. He’s got his own problems,” Ashoka said in a veiled reference to Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambition.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026: DK Shivakumar, Tejasvi Surya enter campaign battle for Congress, BJP.<p>Ashoka said Shivakumar, the minister in charge of the city, has been speaking about ‘Brand Bengaluru’ for the last 2-3 years. “The only brand is garbage, bad roads, traffic jams and the e-Khata problem,” he said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also claimed that the government had not paid municipal authorities to manage waste for the last 6-7 months.</p>.<p>“All corporations have sought Rs 500-600 crore each. None has been given funds,” he said, adding that Shivakumar ‘threatened’ MLAs who sought developmental funds in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exchange">exchange</a> for garbage being dumped in their constituencies. </p>