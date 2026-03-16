Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ashoka slams DK Shivakumar, says he is 'too busy in Delhi' to focus on Bengaluru

The BJP leader also claimed that the government had not paid municipal authorities to manage waste for the last 6-7 months.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 16:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDelhiIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us