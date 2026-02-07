<p>Bengaluru: Global semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TI) on Saturday opened its new, product research and development (R&D) centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> at an event commemorating the company’s 40-year presence in India.</p><p>The new 5,50,000-sq ft centre includes an end-to-end reliability lab equipped with advanced testing capabilities for various environmental conditions, along with many other integrated circuit design labs.</p><p>Inaugurating the new R&D centre, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said TI has been a true pioneer in the country's semiconductor journey and stood as a testament of consistently nurturing the design talent ecosystem in India. </p>.All India strike impacts Bengaluru transport on Saturday .<p>"The company’s expanded investment reinforces India’s position as a global hub for semiconductor design, development and supports our vision of building an innovation-led nation," he said.</p><p>With thousands of employees in India, TI continues to expand its presence in the region. The company recently opened an additional sales office to strengthen its partnership with India customers, while the new R&D facility builds on its innovation capabilities in the region.</p><p>Santhosh Kumar, president and managing director, TI India, said, “TI India's product development and design teams drive research and breakthrough innovations for customers worldwide. Our engineers are central to pioneering the next generation of semiconductor advancements."</p>