ASI booked for assaulting duo using lathi, weapon

Bengaluru: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Magadi Road station allegedly assaulted two people using a lathi and a sharp weapon. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening but came to light on Saturday after a complaint was filed on Friday.
According to the police, Shashidhar and Dayanand have accused ASI Srinivas, following which he was booked by the Vijayanagar police.
An investigating official said that ASI’s nephew Anand, who was drinking at a bar in RPC Layout, got into an argument with Shashidhar and Dayanand, sitting at a table opposite him. The duo asked Anand if he was from another area, to which the latter replied no.
“Anand told the duo that he would take them to his home,” the official said. “When they reached the ASI’s home, the official who was sleeping in his house, heard someone cry, thief, thief.”
Shashidhar and Dayanand have alleged that the ASI assaulted them using a lathi and a machete. “The weapon looked like the knife used to cut coconuts and not a machete. The two suffered minor injuries to their hands as they were hit by the blunt side of the weapon,” the official said.
The alleged incident was caught on a CCTV camera.
The Vijayanagar police have filed a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on.