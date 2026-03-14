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Asphalting work on Bengaluru's MG Road to be completed in 15 days

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan on Friday directed officials to complete asphalting works at MG Road at the earliest.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:08 IST
Bengaluru newsasphalting

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