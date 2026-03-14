<p>Bengaluru: Asphalting work on the busy MG Road is expected to be completed in 15 days.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan on Friday directed officials to complete asphalting works at MG Road at the earliest.</p>.<p>“So far, one layer of asphalting has been completed in the 1.2-kilometre stretch from Mahatma Gandhi Park to Brigade Road, which is 2.4 kilometres, including both sides,” a statement from the corporation said.</p>.<p>“The work is carried out at night to avoid disruption to vehicular traffic. Desilting of the drains on the roadside is being carried out during the day.”</p>.Bengaluru: E-khata to be cleared in five days or approved automatically.<p>Cholan also asked officials to accelerate development works at the Mahatma Gandhi Park and complete it within the stipulated time.</p>.<p>“Development works have been undertaken at the Mahatma Gandhi Park at a cost of Rs 4 crore.</p>.<p>“The park will be given a modern touch and developed into an attractive destination for visitors. Facilities such as a dedicated stage for artists, a cottage (library/museum), and other development works will also be taken up,” officials said.</p>.<p>Observing the dilapidated condition of Johnson Market, Cholan directed officials to draw up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to demolish the existing structure and build a new market on an innovative model.</p>