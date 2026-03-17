Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Assam youths assaulted near Bengaluru's Nelamangala over child kidnap rumours

Villagers reportedly grew suspicious when they noticed the men watching children playing nearby, and that they were under the influence of alcohol.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsAssamMigrantsNelamangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us