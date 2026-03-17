<p>Bengaluru: Villagers of Jakkasandra near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nelamangala">Nelamangala</a> allegedly assaulted two youths on suspicion of being child kidnappers.</p>.<p>Yeshodha, an eyewitness, said two men came on a motorcycle and allegedly called out to a minor girl who was playing nearby.</p>.<p>Suspecting them to be child kidnappers, she alerted the residents, who caught and assaulted them before calling the police. The villagers had not seen them earlier in the locality.</p>.<p>Hema, a resident, said the girl started screaming after noticing the stranger calling her and was scared even after the police took them away.</p>.<p>"Initially, we called the local police personnel, but they insisted we call the police helpline 112 to report the incident. We contacted the police control room as instructed."</p>.Involvement of migrant labourers in crimes: Karnataka Home Minister to discuss with labour department.<p>A senior police officer said the men were from Assam and had been working at a local factory in Nelamangala.</p>.<p>Villagers reportedly grew suspicious when they noticed the men watching children playing nearby, and that they were under the influence of alcohol.</p>.<p>The youths tried to ask for an address in Hindi but, as they could not speak Kannada, the communication gap worsened the situation.</p>.<p>"No case has been registered as they refused to file a complaint against the villagers," the officer added.</p>