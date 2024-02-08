Aster CMI launches AI tool to efficiently diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome  

Aster CMI Hospital has launched an AI-powered tool to help clinicians efficiently diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).
The tool is developed by Dr Lokesh Bathala, a lead consultant in neurology at Aster CMI, with technical support from Prof Phaneendra Yalavarthy from the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Department of Computational and Data Sciences.
The tool will automatically identify the median nerve in the hand during ultrasound imaging, flagging any swelling and other concerns with a 95% accuracy rate, saving time for clinicians.
Dr Lokesh explained that nearly 1 lakh ultrasound images were annotated over 1.5 years to train the machine learning model. “It reduces multiple examination of patients. The diagnosis and treatment are in the hands of the clinician,” he added.
Dr Bathala elaborated on the tool’s development, highlighting a meticulous training process involving the annotation of 1,00,000 ultrasound images over 1.5 years.
Dr Yalavarthy explained the challenge in deciding what clinicians could or could not do with the tool. “We must understand how performance improves with AI. Does it prevent misdiagnosis or doing what clinicians do?”
While the tool will not directly threaten jobs, clinicians knowing how to use the tool will have an advantage, said Dr Yalavarthy.