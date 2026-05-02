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Astrologer booked for sexually assaulting woman in Bengaluru

The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar J (38), of Kumbalgodu.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:42 IST
Bengaluru newssexual assaultAstrologer

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