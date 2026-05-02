<p>Bengaluru: The Chennammanakere Achchukattu police have booked an astrologer for allegedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old beautician and cheating her of a few lakhs of rupees on the pretext of rituals to facilitate growth of her business.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar J (38), of Kumbalgodu. </p>.<p>The woman alleged that Kumar visited her beauty academy in Rajajinagar in January 2025, claiming his sister was interested in enrolling for a beautician course.</p>.<p>Kumar allegedly posed as a healer and astrologer and convinced the woman that he would perform special poojas to help her business <br>grow.</p>.Bengaluru: Conman Sujayendra posed as Amit Shah's special officer; letters seized.<p>The astrologer took the woman to temples in Ramanagara and Mysuru, where he allegedly misbehaved with her and attempted to rape <br>her.</p>.<p>In February 2025, he allegedly sexually assaulted her at her residence after sending her husband and son to a nearby park, asking them to walk around a tree for over an hour as part of a ritual.</p>.<p>When the woman resisted, he allegedly threatened to harm her family through “black magic”. Kumar switched off the lights and sexually assaulted her, she alleged in the complaint.</p>.<p>The traumatised woman reportedly attempted suicide recently before informing her family of the torture she was undergoing. The woman later approached the police. </p>.<p>A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.</p>