At 37.2°C, mercury hits three-year high in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The maximum temperature in Bengaluru reached a three-year high on Tuesday, breaching the mark of 37°C.
The India Meteorological Department's Bengaluru observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2°C. The mercury was a tad higher (37.3°C) at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The observatories at HAL airport and GKVK recorded 35.5°C and 36°C, respectively.
In Bengaluru city, the maximum temperature was 3.2°C above normal. At HAL, KIA and GKVK, it was 3°C, 2.9°C and 2°C above normal, respectively.
The mean maximum temperature for April is 34.1°C for Bengaluru city and 33.8°C for HAL airport. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 39.2°C on April 25, 2016. Tuesday's high maximum temperature came during a punishing summer that has already pushed parts of the city into a water crisis. The city recorded its hottest March day in the last five years on March 30 when the mercury reached 36.6°C. The IMD has forecast temperatures to rise gradually by 2-3°C in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts in the next five days. No rainfall has been forecast.
(Published 03 April 2024, 00:15 IST)