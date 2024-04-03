At 37.2°C, mercury hits three-year high in Bengaluru

The mean maximum temperature for April is 34.1°C for Bengaluru city and 33.8°C for HAL airport. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 39.2°C on April 25, 2016. Tuesday's high maximum temperature came during a punishing summer that has already pushed parts of the city into a water crisis. The city recorded its hottest March day in the last five years on March 30 when the mercury reached 36.6°C. The IMD has forecast temperatures to rise gradually by 2-3°C in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts in the next five days. No rainfall has been forecast.