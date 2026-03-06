Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

At 38.2°C, Bengaluru airport logs third-highest max temperature for April

Highest maximum temperature recorded at any weather station in city this summer
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 18:48 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International Airportweather

Follow us on :

Follow Us