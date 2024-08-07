At 8.26 lakh, Bengaluru metro records highest-ever daily ridership

Metro ridership in Bengaluru has been on the rise since the entire Purple Line opened in October 2023. Currently, the city's metro network spans 73.81 km, making it the second-longest in India.

An additional 101.74 km is under construction, with 22.29 km expected to open by December 2024, 21.26 km by December 2025 and 58.19 km by June 2026.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for another 81.24 km, aiming to expand the metro network to 256.79 km by 2031. Another 170.41 km has been proposed, and feasibility studies are underway.

The increased ridership has led to severe crowding, especially during peak hours.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) currently operates 57 trainsets of six coaches each, with 34 on the Purple Line and 23 on the Green Line. Due to high demand on the Purple Line, trains from the Green Line are often diverted to it.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao acknowledged the rising ridership and said crowd management measures were being considered.

"We are looking at daily boardings and the peak flow to optimise train schedules as much as possible and reduce crowding," he told DH.

Rao cited crowd control measures taken at the city's busiest metro station, Majestic, such as train diversions based on demand and installing additional lifts. Plans are also afoot to install platform screen doors at Majestic to prevent mishaps, he noted.

Despite demand, the BMRCL cannot add more trains this year. China's state-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, along with its Indian partner Titagarh Rail System Ltd (TRSL), will begin supplying 21 trains for the Purple and Green lines only in 2025.

Highest daily ridership

Aug 6: 8.26 lakh

June 19: 8,08,071

May 27: 7,86,208

Feb 24: 7,59,725

Jan 25: 7,82,435

Highest average daily ridership

June: 7,45,659

May: 7,18,170

Feb: 7.05 lakh

Jan: 7.01 lakh