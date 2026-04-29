<p>Bengaluru: At least seven people died, including a child, when a wall collapsed at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bowring-hospital">Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital </a>in Shivajinagar following torrential rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday.<br><br>According to police sources, the incident was reported at 5.30 pm.</p>.Heavy rain cripples traffic in Bengaluru; Kempegowda International Airport routes hit.<p>Investigations revealed that the majority of the deceased were roadside vendors. </p>.<p>Officials suspect they were taking shelter when the wall near the mortuary suddenly collapsed.</p>.Powerful hailstorm strikes Bengaluru, minimum temperature drops to 18°C.<p>It is yet to be clear if the wall was already dilapidated. </p><p>Efforts are going on to recover the bodies. The investigation is ongoing by the Commercial Street police.</p>