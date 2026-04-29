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At least seven dead as Bowring Hospital's wall collapses following rains

Investigations revealed that the majority of the deceased were roadside vendors.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBowring Hospital

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