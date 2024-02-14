At Pune restaurants, Narayana Murthy sang love songs to Sudha

He recalled their courtship days, when he was “carefree” and “not as serious”. They were working in Pune at the time and his proclivity for breaking into song at restaurants led waiters to label them “gaane wale jodi” (the singing couple).

The song Abhi na jao chhod kar (Don’t leave now) was his favourite. Sometimes, they were asked to leave as they would stay glued to their table for hours.