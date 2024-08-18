Home
Attempted rape on woman in southeastern Bengaluru

"As of now, it is being said that it was an attempt to rape," Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters. "Medical tests and other procedures are being done," he said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 07:26 IST

Bengaluru: An unidentified person allegedly attempted to rape a woman in southeastern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

As per the preliminary information, the offence occurred in the early hours of Sunday under the HSR Layout Police Station limits.

“As of now, it is being said that it was an attempt to rape,” Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters. “Medical tests and other procedures are being done,” he said.

A senior police officer said that a sexual assault case had been registered at the HSR Layout Police Station in the morning.

“The victim examination is being held,” the officer said.

Published 18 August 2024, 07:26 IST
