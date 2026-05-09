<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">BMRCL</a>) on Saturday withdrew its previous notification regarding the temporary suspension of services on two stations at Purple Line.<br><br>The U-turn comes just a day after it had announced a scheduled maintenance block between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/cubbon-park-hosahalli-metro-to-start-at-9-am-tomorrow-3996376">Shri Balagangadhara Swamyji (Hosahalli) and Cubbon Park stations</a>.</p>.Namma Metro services to start early this Sunday for TCS World 10K Bengaluru.<p><br>BMRCL confirmed that metro operations will now remain unaffected across the entire network. To accommodate a projected surge in ridership due to several high-profile events scheduled across the city, the corporation has further decided to advance the commencement of services.<br><br>Breaking away from the traditional 7 am Sunday start, trains will start at 5 am on May 10.</p>