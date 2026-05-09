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Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro to start early on May 10, check timings

Breaking away from the traditional 7 am Sunday start, trains will start at 5 am on May 10.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:36 IST
BengaluruNamma Metrometrocommute

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