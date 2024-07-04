Attracting $2.5 billion in Q2, Indian realty hits a 3-year high

The industrial and warehousing segment took the lion’s share of this inflow at 61 per cent drawing investments to the tune of $1.5 billion, led by select large deals. This was a surge of 11 times of the amount seen in the corresponding period in 2023. The residential segment witnessed a significant rise in quarterly inflows capturing a 21 per cent share of total institutional inflows into Indian real estate, 7.5 times of what it saw in Q2 2023.