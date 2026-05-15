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Audi hit-and-run: Driver still untraced, police record eyewitness's statement

Mahesh Kumar, a garment factory worker, was killed while returning home with his wife Kala M, 38, and daughter Charvika, 13, after attending a wedding.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:30 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeAudi

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