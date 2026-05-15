Audi hit-and-run: Driver still untraced, police record eyewitness's statement

<p>Bengaluru: Police are still searching for the driver of an Audi involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old man and injured his wife and daughter.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Chikkajala traffic police recorded the statement of an eyewitness, a student at a nearby private college, to gain further leads.</p>.<p>Preliminary findings have ruled out drunk driving.</p>.<p>Mahesh Kumar, a garment factory worker, was killed while returning home with his wife Kala M, 38, and daughter Charvika, 13, after attending a wedding. The accident occurred around 8.50 pm on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The family, residents of Kodagalahatti, was travelling on an electric scooter when the car hit them on an interior road near the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, about 7 km from the airport highway.</p>.<p>CCTV cameras in the area captured the accident, but the Audi's high-beam headlights obscured the vehicle's registration number, making identification difficult. Police are scanning footage from multiple routes to track the car's movement before and after the crash.</p>