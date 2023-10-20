Aus vs Pak match: Security beefed up in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match being held in Bengaluru on Friday, the city police have ensured that only pre-approved placards will be used inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
As part of their elaborate security measures for the match, police have ensured that no external placards will make their way into the stadium. Instead, only those that have been approved by the police and stadium authorities will be kept on the seats and can be used by fans, noted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.
Officers have familiarised themselves with the area in and around the stadium and have a plan in place for how people will move in and out of it.
"Maximum security will be provided to the players as well as the stadium. All officers and staff have been briefed thoroughly regarding their duties, responsibilities, and the do's and don'ts," the top cop said.