Authorities losing grip over city’s dangling cable menace

Saturday's incident of an electric pole toppling over and grievously injuring a man has exposed the dangers optical fibre cables (OFCs) pose to citizens.
Reports revealed that the electrical pole had been pried loose from its base when a moving truck caught a low-hanging cable tied to it.
Even as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) exercise to compile a report on illegal cables remains a non-starter, data accessed by DH has revealed that Bescom officials have removed close to 146 km of illegal OFC cables, 74 km of dish cables, and 87 km of other data cables strung to electric poles in the last eight months.
Senior Bescom officials said that there was nothing more they could do. “There are instances when we remove cables during the morning hours and the operators illegally lay them again during the night. Based on complaints and routine inspections, we try to remove as many as possible,” a senior Bescom official said.
He added that many of them avail permission from the BBMP, but fail to understand that the permission does not allow them to utilise Bescom’s electric poles.
Details about cables
Acting on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s instructions, BBMP officials sought details of the OFC laid from various companies, to which the companies are yet to respond.
“We can take action only after we determine the extent of illegal cables existing in the city. The companies have not responded yet and hence, we have stopped providing permission to lay any new cables,” Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (IT), told DH.
N Yamuna, BBMP Chief Engineer (OFC), said that there were many illegal cables laid in the city. “When we get reports of such overhead cables, we forward the case to the ward engineers concerned. I ask the engineers to submit a report after they remove the cables,” she said.
However, another senior BBMP official said there is a need for a strict framework and monitoring. “It is impossible to check every lane. Only stringent measures and punishment can help bring down such instances,” he said.
Disinterest in using Bescom’s UG ducts
As a part of the underground cabling project, Bescom has now made ducts that could be rented out to operators to lay their cables. But officials say response from operators has been lukewarm. “This is a legal alternative. However, since there is no strict enforcement, not many use it,” a senior Bescom official said.
Injured man conscious, but critical
Kevin Varghese, the 23-year-old who was severely injured after being trapped under the toppling electric pole on Saturday in the city’s southeastern neighbourhood, is said to be conscious but critical, according to doctors treating him at Sakra World Hospital.
Hospital Director, Neurosciences, Dr Swaroop Gopal told DH: "He has a spinal injury and his thigh bone is fractured. We have not performed any surgery so far as we were waiting for his blood pressure and other parameters to stabilise."
While his thigh fracture can be operated on and corrected, the extent of the spinal injury is not clear yet, Dr Gopal said.
"We will know the exact extent of the spinal injury in the next one or two days. He is unable to speak as he is intubated. After this, we will look at the treatment options. Recovery will be a long-term process," he said.
The accident was reported on Kariyammana Agrahara Main Road in Devarabisanahalli.