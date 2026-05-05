<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected road rage incident, a 22-year-old woman and her friend were allegedly assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver and his associates in HSR Layout in southeast Bengaluru on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The woman, a native of Uttarakhand, was travelling from Indiranagar towards Haralur in a car with her male friend when their vehicle allegedly brushed against the auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm.</p>.<p>The auto driver asked them to stop. However, as the signal turned green on 14th Main Road, the car driver continued moving. Enraged, the auto driver allegedly chased the car and smashed its rear windshield with a stone.</p>.Auto driver dies a day after neighbour's assault in Bengaluru.<p>Panicked, the victims stopped the car near a petrol pump on the same road. The auto driver, along with four unidentified persons, allegedly assaulted the woman’s friend, kicking him and causing injuries to his hands, legs and face. When she intervened, she too was allegedly manhandled.</p>.<p><strong>Dashcam evidence</strong></p>.<p>The entire incident was captured on the car’s dashboard camera. Based on a complaint, HSR Layout police have registered a case against the auto driver and four unidentified persons. “All are still at large, but we have leads on them,” police said.</p>.<p><strong>Another case</strong></p>.<p>The incident comes close on the heels of another road rage case reported on Friday night near Bettadasanapura in Electronics City, where a couple from West Bengal was allegedly assaulted by a group of men for objecting to reckless driving.</p>