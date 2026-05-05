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Auto driver chases car, assaults woman and friend in Bengaluru's HSR Layout

The auto driver asked them to stop. However, as the signal turned green on 14th Main Road, the car driver continued moving.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeAssault

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