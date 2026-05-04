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Auto driver dies a day after neighbour's assault in Bengaluru

Around 10 am on Friday, the deceased Mubarak and his neighbour Tabrez quarrelled over a missing seat in the autorickshaw.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimemurder

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