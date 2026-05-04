<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver died on Saturday, a day after his neighbour allegedly assaulted him over a petty dispute near JJ Nagar in west Bengaluru, police said.</p>.Man kills wife and four children in Gurugram, attempts suicide.<p>Around 10 am on Friday, the deceased Mubarak and his neighbour Tabrez quarrelled over a missing seat in the autorickshaw. The argument escalated and Tabrez grabbed a wooden bar and hit Mubarak on the head.</p>.<p>Mubarak collapsed and was rushed to hospital. He succumbed on Saturday after failing to respond to treatment. Police arrested Tabrez for murder.</p>