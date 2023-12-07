Auto driver hacked to death by bike-borne gang

Bengaluru: An auto driver was allegedly murdered by four bike-borne assailants in western Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
Arun (24) from New Timberyard Layout in Banashankari was attacked by the four men who rode up on a motorcycle near Telecom Colony around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and fatally attacked him with machetes, police said.
Police have detained some of the suspects for questioning, but are yet to make any official arrests, according to an officer close to the investigation.
“Four people attacked Arun, but we suspect that more people are involved.
“We will get a clear picture only after we make the arrests,” the officer said.
Police suspect an old enmity behind the murder.
Arun was to get married next month.