Auto driver hacked to death during mass feeding event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by unidentified men after a dramatic chase near Lakkasandra in southeastern Bengaluru on Sunday.
The deceased was Jayaprakash alias 'Naayi Appi', an accused in a murder case from 2007. He was acquitted two years later.
According to police, Jayaprakash was a part of the group which had organised a mass feeding programme at a temple near the Lakkasandra bus stop on Sunday. During the programme, around 6.30 pm, five unidentified men attacked him.
Police said Jayaprakash escaped the first attack and ran from the place, but the gang chased and cornered him inside a restaurant near Hosur Main Road. Armed with machetes, the gang pounced on him and hacked to death.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said Jayaprakash was one of the accused but was not a history-sheeter. He was acquitted in 2009 and had no criminal cases against him since then, he added.
Police sources said Jayaprakash resided in Lakkasandra before his arrest but after his release from prison, he kept shifting his place of residence. He had bought an auto-rickshaw after the acquittal and was not involved in any criminal conduct, the sources added.
Police have formed a special team to trace the suspects. Police sources expressed confidence that the suspects will be arrested soon.