Auto driver killed after wall collapses in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar amid heavy rain

<p>Bengaluru: An auto driver died on Friday evening after a wall collapsed in the Vijayanagar area during heavy rain and gusty winds.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as 40-year-old Shivaboraiah, was reportedly sitting inside his autorickshaw when a wall belonging to the Vijayanagar Club collapsed onto the vehicle.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse | From stillness to screams: A mortuary worker's race to save lives.<p>According to police officials, the wall, measuring around 15 to 20 feet in height, was attached to the club’s swimming pool.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 7.30 pm as rain and strong winds intensified across the city.</p>.At least seven dead as Bowring Hospital's wall collapses following rains.<p>The autorickshaw was completely crushed in the incident. Officials said the extent of other property damage is yet to be assessed.</p>.<p>Last month, a wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed following intense rain, killing seven people and injuring nine others.</p>