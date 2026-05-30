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Auto driver killed after wall collapses in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar amid heavy rain

The autorickshaw was completely crushed in the incident. Officials said the extent of other property damage is yet to be assessed.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDeathwall collapseHeavy rainauto driver

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