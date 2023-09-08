Auto driver stabbed to death in Bengaluru

An auto-rickshaw driver was fatally stabbed during a drunken brawl at Balepet in central Bengaluru late on Wednesday night, police said.
Passersby found 35-year-old Suresh in a pool of blood early on Thursday morning and called the police.
As per initial police investigations, Suresh and two fellow auto drivers had gathered for a drinks party near the Rajkumar statue on Balepet Main Road. But an argument broke out among them, leading to fisticuffs. One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Suresh before fleeing.
The jurisdictional Upparpet police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects.
Suresh hailed from Huliyurdurga, Tumakuru district, and had moved to Bengaluru many years ago.