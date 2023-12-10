Bengaluru auto driver attempts to run over traffic cop, threatens to kill him

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to run over a traffic cop who was trying to stop him while he was driving on the wrong side. He also threatened to kill the cop if he was taken to the police station.
The suspect, identified as Jishan, was stopped by Traffic Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nagesh Rao, who was on duty, for driving on the wrong side near the NGF signal on Old Madras Road on December 4.
Jishan refused to stop and continued driving, causing Rao to move aside. Rao quickly jumped into the moving auto rickshaw and yelled at Jishan to stop, but Jishan kept moving. After about 200 meters, when he stopped at the next signal, Rao called for backup using a wireless device.
When backup arrived, another officer got into the auto and directed Jishan to drive to the Jeevan Bheema Nagar traffic station. Instead, Jishan stopped the auto midway, picked up a large hollow brick, and threatened to kill them.
Jishan was later taken to the Baiyappanahalli law and order police station and handed over. He was subsequently released on station bail.
Rao told DH that dealing with minor issues involving commuters was a regular part of a traffic cop’s job, but this incident was alarming.
“I didn’t expect it to escalate in this way. So when he refused to listen to me and stop the vehicle, I immediately called for backup. Even when we were directing him to drive to the traffic station, he said he would drive around the city but wouldn’t go to the station.”
An investigating officer told DH that Jishan was released on station bail and issued a notice. “He was frightened when he saw the cop and wanted to escape. It was all because of the heat of the moment,” he said.