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Auto drivers in Bengaluru struggle as LPG costs surge, supply dips

While government-run bunks such as HP and Bharat Petroleum offer slightly lower rates of around Rs 77 to Rs 78, queues are long and stock is limited.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruLPGauto drivers

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