Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Auto drivers' union demands ordinance to ban 'illegal' bike taxis

Bike taxis are once again operational in the state after the high court on January 23 directed the state to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and grant them contract carriage permits.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 22:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 22:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaSiddaramaiahbike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us