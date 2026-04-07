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Auto drivers wait for over 6 hrs at refill stations

The management of a gas station on Mysuru Road said that they were expecting a supply on Monday night, but were unsure about the price.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsLPGAutoGas supply

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