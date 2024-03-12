Bengaluru: Automated building plan approval rolled out in RR Nagar, Dasarahalli

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a new programme on Monday to simplify obtaining building plan approvals.
'Nambike Nakshe' allows property owners planning to build a house of up to four floors on a plot less than 50x80 square feet to obtain approval online without having to visit the BBMP office.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who launched the scheme to be rolled out first in RR Nagar and Dasarahalli, said the scheme is "trust based".
“Instead of the traditional process of obtaining a building sanction plan that requires multiple visits to the BBMP office, we have simplified the process by making it fully automated and online,” he said.
Applying for a building permit
For building permissions under the new scheme, property owners can upload site documents and building plans through an empanelled engineer or architect by visiting the website — https://site.bbmp.gov.in/buildingplansanctiondetails. html.
The required documents include plot ownership documents, revenue records, plot's guidance value, details of approach road width, and current site conditions.
The engineer/architect will conduct a site inspection, verify documents at the plan approval stage, and upload plans to the BBMP portal.
Automated review
Documents are shared with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) to verify buffers required for nala (primary, secondary and tertiary), lake, heritage buildings, and railway boundary, among others.
Building plans are automatically checked for compliance with zonal regulations and building bylaws. A detailed scrutiny report is then sent to the engineer/architect.
In the second part, the applicant receives an automated fee challan for online payment and is given 45 days to make the payment to BBMP through the online payment gateway. Upon payment, a provisional building licence and plan are issued in PDF format, the press note said.
A copy of the same will be forwarded to the ward assistant revenue officer and assistant engineers/town planners, who are required to verify the documents and submit the report to the zonal assistant director, Town Planning, within a week’s time. The BBMP plans to issue a final building licence with digital signature.
"If the zonal assistant director does not approve the provisionally approved plan within 15 days, the licence and plan will be treated as deemed approved by the software and the final licence and plan will be issued,” Shivakumar said.
The deputy chief minister said last year about 9,000 people applied for building plans and authorities expect the number to cross 10,000 this year.
If the zonal assistant director rejects the provisional licence without proper reasons, the registered engineer or architect are allowed to file an appeal against the rejection to the zonal joint director. In cases of automatic deemed approval, disciplinary action will be initiated against officials for negligence, Shivakumar told reporters.