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Autos may thin out on Bengaluru roads on April 6 as LPG shortage worsens

Of the 160 plus stations in Bengaluru, drivers claim only about 30 are currently functional, often operating on irregular schedules.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 15:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPGAuto

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