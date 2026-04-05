<p>Bengaluru: Thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>continue to face a harrowing time due to severe shortage of auto LPG. </p><p>Of the 160 plus stations in Bengaluru, drivers claim only about 30 are currently functional, often operating on irregular schedules. </p><p>With stocks expected to remain low until the next load arrives on Tuesday, commuters can expect fewer autos on the road on Monday and potential fare demands above the meter as drivers struggle to cover their increased fuel costs. </p> .Centre steps up 5-kg LPG cylinder supply, assures there's no shortage.<p>On Sunday, drivers abandoned their daily fares to secure a few litres of gas in many parts of the city. </p><p>At a LPG station in Rajajinagar, the scene was one of desperation. After being closed for two days due to "No Stock," the bunk briefly reopened on morning, only to announce it would close by 3 pm. </p><p>"I have been waiting since 7 am. I lost my morning business worth Rs 1,000 just to stand in this line," said a driver who travelled from JP Nagar after finding five other stations shut. </p> .<p>Drivers reported a disparity in fuel rates before the crisis. While the rate was Rs 55 to 60 per litre, it now hovers around Rs 105, Rs 120 and even Rs 130 per litre at different private bunks. With many stations rationing supply, allowing only 10-12 litres per vehicle. </p><p>The frustration on the ground is boiling over into anger against both state and central governments. </p> .<p>At the Magadi Road tollgate bunk, where queues stretched nearly two kilometers toward Veeresh Theatre, drivers accused officials of being preoccupied with the upcoming by-elections and IPL matches. </p><p>"If we charge Rs 10 extra to a passenger, the government penalises us. But when bunks charge Rs 130 for gas, where is the Enforcement Directorate? Where are the ministers?" asked an agitated driver. </p><p>While Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy previously stated that the issue falls under the union government’s jurisdiction regarding LPG imports, the drivers remain unconvinced. They pointed out that the state continues to collect road taxes and traffic fines while failing to ensure the availability of essential fuel.</p>