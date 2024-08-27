Avoid Bengaluru's Seshadri Road today

Bengaluru: In view of the protest organised by the Federation of Karnataka Depressed Communities at Freedom Park on Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid Seshadri Road from 9 am to 4 pm.
Candidates appearing for the KPSC Examination are advised to make alternate travel arrangements to ensure timely arrival at the centre. Buses arriving for the protest should park at gates 1, 2, and 3 at Palace Grounds near Mehkri Circle. Those arriving in cars and two-wheelers are directed to use the multi-level car parking.
Published 26 August 2024, 22:52 IST