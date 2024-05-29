Ragamalika Award: Hamsanada Foundation honours harmonica veterans

A self-taught musician, Vishwanath Shirali started playing the harmonica at the age of four and performed in public for the first time at five. However, he soon took up the guitar and then the keyboard. With these instruments, he performed across the world. During this time, his harmonica lay unused for about 30 years. He returned to it when he performed an acoustic show with the saxophone icon Manohari Singh. Singh advised Shirali to take up the harmonica again. Since then, he has recorded for a number of films — with Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, Shwetha Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Viju Shah, Shreya Ghoshal and Kunal Ganjawala — and performed in multiple shows. Shirali has played the harmonica parts for the Kannada song ‘Ondondu kshanavu’ (‘Jotegaara’, 2010) and the 3D version of the Hindi film ‘Sholay’ (1975). Shirali is also a harmonica collector and the only Indian to own the Hohner Super Chromonica 270, in all the 12 keys.