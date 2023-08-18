Axe on 500 trees for roads, govt quarters in Bengaluru

Within the limits of the BBMP, four projects have been proposed resulting in the felling of hundreds of trees. The construction of a building at the police headquarters near Anand Rao Circle will require the felling of 52 of the 62 trees in the area. Similarly, authorities have sought to cut down 129 trees in the MG Railway Colony to build residential quarters. At the RA Mundkur Fire and Emergency Campus on Bannerghatta Road, 44 trees will make way for a new building, while construction of buildings at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka will require the removal of 44 trees.