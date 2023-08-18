Axe on 500 trees for roads, govt quarters in Bengaluru

Over 500 trees are set to make way for six projects in Bengaluru, from road widening to the construction of residences for employees in the police and railways.
The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, has notified the public about the felling of trees in two areas outside the BBMP limits.
First, the four-laning work of National Highway 844's Neraluru-Torapalli-Agaram Section will lead to the removal of 158 trees in the project area. Secondly, the improvement to Iggaluru Gommalapura MDR Road in Anekal taluk will see 74 trees being axed.
Within the limits of the BBMP, four projects have been proposed resulting in the felling of hundreds of trees. The construction of a building at the police headquarters near Anand Rao Circle will require the felling of 52 of the 62 trees in the area. Similarly, authorities have sought to cut down 129 trees in the MG Railway Colony to build residential quarters. At the RA Mundkur Fire and Emergency Campus on Bannerghatta Road, 44 trees will make way for a new building, while construction of buildings at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka will require the removal of 44 trees.