Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Azim Premji University protest: Students demand revocation of FIR against Spark Reading Circle

The Student Council and members of AISA slammed the university administration for 'disproportionate response'.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 23:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaAzim Premji University

Follow us on :

Follow Us