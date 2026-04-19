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Bannerghatta zoo gets 4 cheetahs from South Africa

At one time, cheetahs, locally known as Sivangi, were found in the forests of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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