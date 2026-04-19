Bannerghatta zoo gets 4 cheetahs from South Africa

<p>Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre welcomed four cheetahs brought from South Africa for the Bannerghatta Zoo at Kempegowda International Airport at midnight.</p>.<p>After attending an event in Kalaburagi and arriving in Bengaluru via Hyderabad around midnight, the Forest Minister directly went to the cargo terminal of the airport, where he received these foreign guests.</p>.Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno national park.<p>He instructed officials and veterinary officers to ensure that the cheetahs do not face any difficulty or suffer ill health due to the change in surroundings and climate. He said the wild animals should be kept in quarantine, given the prescribed diet for 30 days, examined for any possible infections, and transported safely to Bannerghatta.</p>.<p>At one time, cheetahs, locally known as Sivangi, were found in the forests of Karnataka. However, they have now disappeared from the state’s forests. Therefore, people should at least have an opportunity to see them in zoos. With this in mind, he instructed Karnataka Zoo Authority Member Secretary Sunil Panwar to make their safety a top priority. </p>