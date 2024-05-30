Bangalore graduates' seat: Rebellion in BJP, JD(S) may give edge to Congress

Bengaluru: The BJP-JD(S) alliance, which lost the Bangalore teachers’ constituency in the Council elections not long ago, now faces the challenge of retaining the Bangalore graduates’ segment.
The seat is held by BJP’s A Deve Gowda, who is seeking re-election. This time, the election is seeing a direct fight between the alliance and the Congress.
However, rebellion within BJP and JD(S) could give Congress the advantage. Though Congress too is facing rebellion, the announcement of candidate six months prior to the elections being notified has come as a boon for Congress candidate Ramoji Gowda.
As Congress candidate, Gowda is trying his luck for the third time in the constituency.
Since his candidature was announced early, he feels it is easy to attract votes of graduates as the Congress is in power in the state. The ‘sympathy’ over losing the elections twice may also work for Gowda.
A Deve Gowda too is more confident this time as the saffron party has joined hands with JD(S) and hopes for the regional party’s votes to get transferred to him.
Political experts feel that the rebellion in BJP and JD(S) may become an advantage for Ramoji Gowda.
R S Uday Singh, a close associate of BJP state incharge Arun Singh, has filed his papers as an independent. Singh reportedly started ground work a year ago by registering the voters.
Another independent candidate M Puttaswamy is seeking votes by displaying photographs of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on the publicity material. There are 15 Independents in the fray.
On its part, the Congress has expelled its rebel candidate Ferdinand Lawrence from the party.
Senior leaders of BJP and JD(S) recently held a co-ordination committee meeting and discussed on not letting the votes of the two parties to split.
This constituency has been a bastion of the BJP as it won here six times. BJP senior leader Ramachandre Gowda had contested here five times. As he retired from politics, BJP managed to attract A Deve Gowda, who was then with JD(S), to the party. It gave him the ticket in 2018 and he emerged victorious.
In 2018, there were over 65,223 voters in the constituency. The number has now increased to 1,00,100.
In 2012, Deve Gowda contested from JD(S) and lost by a margin of 243 votes. In 2018, he contested from BJP and won with a lead of 3,874 votes. Ramoji Gowda secured third place in 2012 by securing 7,000 votes. In 2018, he secured 12,838 votes and came second.
Registration of voters plays a crucial role in this election. Though there are over 35 lakh to 40 lakh graduates in Bengaluru, just over a lakh registered themselves for voting. Of these, there are 48,236 men, 51,852 women and 12 others.
This constituency covers 36 Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagar districts.