Bengalureans get to chat with a humanoid

Bengalureans got the opportunity to interact with a humanoid robot over the weekend. RIA, developed by city-based Machani Robotics, was put up for public interaction at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur.
RIA stands for Research & Innovation in AI and draws its human-like capabilities from AI-based computer vision, voice generation and speech recognition. RIA has been under development for four years and is at least three years away from deployment in the real world, with companionship and elderly care being the immediate use cases.
Saturday’s interaction, the second such event in Bengaluru, was to allow the humanoid and humans to get familiar with each other, said Suchith V Reddy, strategic initiatives and business operations lead of the company.
‘I can assist, not predict’
RIA stood in front of a tiny circle of people and was parked on a tripod. She was over 5 feet tall and dressed in a grey outfit. A vision recognition camera and thermal camera were embedded inside her dress, and her wiring was bundled and placed inside a transparent case at the back of her bald head. Her skin was porcelain smooth and her eyes uncannily attentive and somewhat pensive. While talking to people, she would pan her neck sideways, move her hands, blink her eyes, furrow her brows and smile slightly. Her movements were slow but more fluid than choppy.
The crowd could go near RIA and click photos. To ask her questions, a spot was earmarked and equipped with a mike. To questions like ‘How are you?’ she answered, “I am doing fine. How about you?” She fetched informative responses to queries like ‘Who made you?’, ‘Why is your name RIA?’, ‘Recommend places to visit in Bengaluru’, ‘Suggest top 5 Hindi TV shows’, and ‘Share 5 ideas about marketing a book’.
RIA was forthcoming about her limitations. A young boy quizzed her, ‘Can you sing ‘Baby Shark’?’. RIA knew the much-loved children’s song but did not have a speaker to play it. I am not yet programmed to cook, she responded to a woman who asked her about her kitchen skills. As questions turned subjective — ‘How do you like Bengaluru’s weather?’, and ‘What does it feel like to be a robot, not a human?’ — she clarified she is a robot and doesn’t have feelings or human experiences.
‘Who will win the upcoming general elections?’, ‘What do you think of PM Narendra Modi?’ and ‘Will Nifty stocks continue to be high?’, were some questions shot by a man later. RIA could not answer, admitting she can’t predict the future and she doesn’t have access to real-time data.
The angst over machines outperforming humans found a voice too as people asked ‘Will AI take away accounting jobs?’, ‘What is its scope for elderly care?’ and ‘Is your intelligence aligned with human values?’. RIA’s comments ranged from “AI is unlikely to take over all occupations” to “I am here to assist you and bring positive lifestyle changes”.
People speak
For most, it was their first time seeing a humanoid. Sunetra Chakraborty and Debjani Dasgupta, both teachers, were thrilled that RIA was made in India. While a youth from the digital transformation sector wasn’t comfortable with humanoids living with humans, data and analytics professional Satish Shamanna was open to the idea. So was the latter’s eight-year-old daughter as she said, “Robots know everything”. A senior citizen was positive that robots can provide companionship to the elderly as “most children now live abroad”.