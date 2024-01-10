Bengalureans get to chat with a humanoid

RIA stood in front of a tiny circle of people and was parked on a tripod. She was over 5 feet tall and dressed in a grey outfit. A vision recognition camera and thermal camera were embedded inside her dress, and her wiring was bundled and placed inside a transparent case at the back of her bald head. Her skin was porcelain smooth and her eyes uncannily attentive and somewhat pensive. While talking to people, she would pan her neck sideways, move her hands, blink her eyes, furrow her brows and smile slightly. Her movements were slow but more fluid than choppy.