B’lureans intensify prep for Dance World Cup qualifier

Only a few parents who have the financial muscle and an interest in performing arts come forward to support their children, says S Samanvi’s mother. Samanvi, who is Bhairava’s student, won a bronze medal in Bharatanatyam in 2022 DWC. “Expenses aside, it’s uncertain whether or not you will get the visa,” her mother says. Dance trainers feel the government can help the artistes representing India on a global stage with visa processing.