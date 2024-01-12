B’lureans intensify prep for Dance World Cup qualifier

The dance community in Bengaluru is gearing up for its biggest challenge — the Dance World Cup (DWC). The competition is held every year, and dance styles range from ballet to hip hop and classical.
DWC 2024 will be held in Prague in July and the India qualifier is set to be held in Bengaluru on January 26. Over 440 dancers have registered for the qualifier and more sign-ups are expected. January 20 is the last date for registration, says Lourd Vijay, director, DWC India qualifiers.
Bengaluru sends the most number of dancers for qualifiers, he says. Last year, five girls from Bengaluru won a gold medal for a group Bharatanatyam dance. India hasn’t yet lifted the title of overall champion.
Rehearsals
DWC is open to dance enthusiasts between the ages of 4 and 25. Three first-time participants, studying in Class 7 and 9, told Metrolife they are putting in two to four hours of practice every day after school. They will compete in Bharatanatyam, hip hop and freestyle. A Class 9 student said, “It is difficult to set aside time. Exams are coming up soon.”
Sushil Jay, founder-choreographer at One Move Dance Academy, is training 22 dancers in hip hop and freestyle. Students of his Sarjapur Road studio had won two silver medals in 2019. “Indian dancers have potential but they fall short on practice. Dance takes a backseat to academics,” he reasons.
Currently, 12 DWC aspirants are training at various centres of Bhairava Dance Crew, founded by Shreyas Bhairava. Since 2018, 18 of his students have qualified for the World Cup finals. Four of them were runners-up.
Challenges
Qualifying for the finals is one part of the challenge, another is to get sponsorship to travel to the 10-day event. The cost of travel, stay and registration fees adds up to Rs 4 lakh.
Bhairava says, “There have been instances where Indian dancers were unable to go to the finals due to cost constraints.” Bhairava has, thus, been sponsoring the travel and stay of underprivileged dancers since 2021. This year, Lourd will buy flight tickets for the top three scorers in the India qualifiers.
Only a few parents who have the financial muscle and an interest in performing arts come forward to support their children, says S Samanvi’s mother. Samanvi, who is Bhairava’s student, won a bronze medal in Bharatanatyam in 2022 DWC. “Expenses aside, it’s uncertain whether or not you will get the visa,” her mother says. Dance trainers feel the government can help the artistes representing India on a global stage with visa processing.
“Some dancers don’t get the desired visa. Some don’t get it on time. In such cases, some have had to travel through other countries to reach the location of the finals,” says Bhairava.