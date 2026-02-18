<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has drawn up a 20-year master plan to stay "slightly ahead of demand", with Terminal 1 (T1) refurbishment and Terminal 2 (T2) Phase 2 expansion forming the core of its near-term growth strategy, said COO Girish Nair. </p>.<p>The ongoing refurbishment of T1 — the domestic terminal — is expected to add 10 million passengers in annual capacity.</p>.<p>While works on the eastern side, including baggage-handling upgrades, are complete, the western side is under execution. The recent rejigging of the kerbside access at T1 was also a part of the refurbishment plan, aimed at easing congestion and improving passenger flow, Nair told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>Phase 2 of T2, for which tenders have been floated, will add another 20 million capacity. BIAL aims to complete the expansion by 2029. </p>.Over 60 million roses shipped this Valentine's season from Bengaluru airport.<p>"Indian carriers have placed some of the largest aircraft orders globally. We must provide the infrastructure to support their growth and our aspiration to become a hub," Nair said, referring to the expansion plans of Air India and IndiGo, both of which have identified Bengaluru as a key airport partner. With T1 and T2 expansions, the airport's overall capacity is expected to approach 80 million annually. </p>.<p>On the airside, a west cross-field taxiway, expected by the end of 2026 or by early 2027, will connect the two runways on the western flank, reducing taxi time and improving aircraft turnaround efficiency. "If we can reduce taxi time and enhance efficiency, there are fuel savings and better on-time performance,” he added. </p>.<p>Beyond capacity addition, BIAL is betting on hub development. The airport is targeting stronger links to Korea and China in Asia, and sees potential in connecting traffic between Australia and Europe via Bengaluru. The team will pitch new routes at the upcoming Routes Asia 2026 event in China. </p>.<p>Additionally, BIAL is also working with the state tourism department to promote Karnataka as a strong tourism destination, Nair stated. </p>.<p>"Airports are integral to tourism. Along with the state tourism department, tour operators and everyone else who participates in the tourism industry, we are all a part of the same ecosystem. We're having discussions with the tourism department about how we can work together and improve international connectivity. Air connectivity has a huge impact on the state economy," he said. </p>