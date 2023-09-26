Bengaluru bandh today, normal life in city likely to be affected

Normal life in Bengaluru is likely be affected on Tuesday as a host of organisations have called for a shutdown in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
The bandh call was given by the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi, an umbrella outfit of farmer and other organisations while pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said he wouldn’t be backing the bandh.
Kuruburu Shanthakumar, a farmer leader, reiterated that the bandh will take place and so will their planned rally.
“Our rally will begin at 11 am at Town Hall and end at Freedom Park,” Shantakumar told DH. “There is no question of withdrawing the bandh when the issue affects all of us. No one can stand against people’s power.”
Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said Section 144 of the CrPC would be in place in the city from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight.
“Not more than five people can go together in public as CrPC Section 144 would be in place in Bengaluru,” Dayananda said. “As per various judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court, no bandh is allowed.”
He added: “If anyone wants to shut their business establishments and not operate their vehicles voluntarily, it is their choice. No one can force anyone to observe the bandh; strict action will be taken in such instances.”
Elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order, the commissioner said.
“We are getting an additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) company apart from the one we had earlier due to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. We have got 60 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and 40 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons. Arrangements have also been made for the smooth flow of traffic.”
Essential services remain open
Essential services like hospitals, medical shops and ambulance services will be available, along with government offices, Namma Metro, BMTC buses and milk supplies.
While the BMTC said it would operate bus services as usual, the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation urged the BMTC crew not to take buses out of the depots between 6 am and 6 pm “for their own safety”.
BMRCL’s chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said: “We will have normal operations but will take a call (about tweaking the services) depending on the the situation.”
A majority of street vendors are expected to continue business as usual. The Karnataka Beedi Badi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta (KBBVS) on Monday said it would provide moral support to the bandh but would continue with the business.
Interestingly, the Federation of Private Transport Associations, which has 32 unions, is supporting the bandh, suggesting a tough time for commuters, while two other associations — the Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, and the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union — said their members would operate the vehicles.
S Nataraj, the president of the federation, said: “At 9 am, we will start a rally from National College. It will go through Town Hall and end at Mysore Bank Circle. Airport taxis won’t operate in the city centre but will most likely run on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).”
Tanveer Pasha, the president of the Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said he had the support of 16 unions, including the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, under the banner of Karnataka Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Federation, whose members would operate on Tuesday.
“Our members operate autos, taxi cabs, airport taxis and those offering pickup services for MNCs and would provide their services,” Pasha said.
“Since Section 144 of the CrPC is also in place, it doesn’t make sense for us to stop offering our services.”
P C Rao, the president of the Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA), said all hotels would remain open on Tuesday.
Conflict of interests
Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada activist, has decided to hold a state-wide bandh on Friday under the aegis of Kannada Okkuta and said he wouldn’t back Tuesday’s Bengaluru bandh.
“On September 29, the national highways will be shut and we will also try to close down the airport,” Nagaraj told reporters. “I reiterate all the pro-Kannada outfits present here won’t support the bandh on Tuesday. On September 29, there will be a state-wide bandh.
“One is the Bengaluru bandh and the other is Karnataka bandh – they are different. We requested them to hold the protest together on Friday. They, however, did not heed to our requests. Hence, we won’t support the bandh tomorrows,” he added.
Holiday for schools, colleges
K A Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, declared a holiday for schools and colleges, citing “student interests”. Bangalore University and Bengaluru City University have postponed exams.
What’s likely to be affected
* Autorickshaws
* Private cabs
* Goods vehicles
* Schools and colleges
* School vehicles
* Private buses
* Maxi cabs
* Airport taxi (only in city centre)
What’s available
* Hospitals
* Medical shops
* Ambulance services
* Government offices
* Metro
* BMTC
* Ola and Uber
* Milk