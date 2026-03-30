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Bengaluru Business Corridor project takes off with Phase-1 tender

The project will adopt the design, build, operate and transfer model, with a 36-month construction timeline and 10 years of operation and maintenance.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 21:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDA

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