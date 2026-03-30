<p>Bengaluru: In a major milestone for the long-awaited Bengaluru Business Corridor, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has invited global tenders for a 19.80 km project connecting Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road on the city’s outskirts. This is the first phase of the 74-km project which has been split into three packages based on land acquisition progress. </p>.<p>According to the documents, the first phase – estimated to cost Rs 3,348 crore – comprises three major interchanges (clover-leaf) at Madavara (NICE Road integration), Doddaballapur junction and Ballari Road (near Collins Aerospace). A grade separator at Hesaraghatta junction, five km of flyovers and major bridges, three railway overbridges across Tumakuru, Doddaballapur and Chikkaballapur lines and dedicated crossings over forest (1.24 km) and lake (0.42 km) are part of the plan. </p>.Three cops suspended for collecting fines after duty hours in Bengaluru, turning off body cameras.<p>The project will adopt the design, build, operate and transfer model, with a 36-month construction timeline and 10 years of operation and maintenance. </p>.<p>In the second phase, BDA plans to take up the Ballari Road-Old Madras Road stretch via Hennur Road. The third phase will cover the stretch up to Hosur Road. </p>.<p>BDA has provided for integrating the metro along the corridor. The 65-metre wide stretch will have 12 lanes. Of these, eight lanes will be part of the main carriageway and four lanes as service roads.</p>.<p>About six toll plazas are planned. "We have more or less acquired 83% of land for the first phase," L K Atheeq, chairperson of Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd told DH, adding the project has undergone changes including integration with NICE Road at Madavara.</p>