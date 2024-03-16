B’luru cafe blast: NIA takes jailed terror accused into seven-day custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a jailed terror accused into its custody for questioning over the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, well-placed sources said.
Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 26, arrested last year in the Shivamogga IS module case, was picked up on Thursday by NIA officials from the city’s Parappana Agrahara prison. He is the first person to be taken into custody by the NIA over the March 1 blast that left 10 people injured.
Last week, the central agency questioned four terror suspects in the prison.
P Prasanna Kumar, the NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor, said Ahmed was brought out of the prison on a body warrant and produced before the NIA special court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.
He confirmed to DH that the accused was taken into custody over the low-intensity blast at the popular restaurant.
Another source in the NIA insisted that the agency had “strong” evidence to believe Ahmed’s involvement in plotting the cafe blast. DH could not independently verify the claims.
Ahmed was arrested over graffiti in Mangaluru that purportedly eulogised IS, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban. The NIA filed a charge sheet in the case earlier this month.
According to the NIA, a man named Arafat Ali, who was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from Kenya on September 14, 2023, “radicalised and instigated” some youths, including Ahmed, into writing the graffiti in January 2020.
The NIA said Ali had fled to Dubai fearing his arrest in the Al-Hind module case, especially over his association with two absconding accused Abdul Mateen Taha and Musavvir Hussain Shazeb.
The agency said that acting at the behest of Taha and Shazeb, Ali “indoctrinated” Ahmed and others to write the graffiti at two places in Mangaluru.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:55 IST)