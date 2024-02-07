Bengaluru court directs police to file FIR against Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday ordered the Bengaluru police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and one B R Naidu for "provocative and fake" posts on social media on BJP state president BY Vijayendra and other senior leaders.
The court directed the High Grounds police station in central Bengaluru to carry out the probe. The court direction came after a complaint by one Yogendra Hodaghatta. The offences alleged by the complainant are under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and others.