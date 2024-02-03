B’luru police release new set of guidelines for PG accommodations

Bengaluru: Paying guest owners should ensure they have a mandatory acquisition of the requisite licence (trade licence) from the BBMP, Bengaluru police said.
On Friday, the police released a list of guidelines for staying in paying guest accommodations, as per Section 34(d) and Section 70 of the Karnataka Police Act.
Police directed the owners to collect identity cards and recent photographs of all individuals arriving at the residence, record details of blood relatives, along with their mobile numbers through computerisation, and maintain a separate log for visitors.
They directed the owners to comply with the Karnataka Public Safety Act, 2017, by installing CCTV cameras and implementing necessary safety measures to address fire hazards.
"Strictly prohibit illegal activities such as the consumption and storage of drugs. Display the phone numbers of essential services prominently, including the local police station, emergency response (112), medical services (103), cybercrime (1930). Additionally, ensure the availability of first aid kits,” police said.
The city police also said that thorough background checks, including police verification, should be conducted for individuals recruited for duties such as cooks, security guards and other support staff.
"Recruitment should only proceed after address verification and obtaining information about blood relatives. Maintain proper documentation for such information."
Foreign nationals
PG owners have also been directed to provide information, either directly or online, to the local police in case of foreign nationals residing in the PG "as per Form C under the Registration of Foreigners Rules, 1939".
"Admit only those individuals who have been authorised to reside in the establishment. Adhere to the Supreme Court order restricting the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am. Acknowledge that in the event of any untoward incident occurring due to a lack of safety measures or precautionary measures, the PG owner or manager concerned is directly liable,” the police said.