'Bengaluru roads better than Delhi’s': DKS announces Rs 660-cr resurfacing plan

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday claimed that Bengaluru’s roads are in better condition than those in New Delhi.
He made this statement in response to reporters who highlighted the numerous potholes in Bengaluru and criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the slow pace of repairs.
“I recently visited Delhi and observed that their roads are in significantly worse shape than ours,” Shivakumar said. “While the main roads there are relatively better, many smaller roads are in poor condition. Near my residence in Delhi, I saw numerous potholes. I’m not criticising them. It’s a common issue in many cities. I’ve instructed the BBMP to repair all potholes within 15 days.”
Shivakumar also announced plans to tour Bengaluru on his refurbished motorcycle, accompanied by the BBMP chief commissioner, after the deadline. “The BBMP has identified 2,795 potholes that still need to be fixed. Additionally, we are developing a plan to resurface all major roads with an investment of Rs 660 crore.”
"While the main roads there (Delhi) are relatively better, many smaller roads are in poor condition... It’s a common issue in many cities."
DK Shivakumar, DyCM
He also asked citizens to use the newly launched mobile app — Raste Gundi Gamana — to report potholes by sharing photos.
Buffer zone development
In a move likely to attract opposition from environmentalists, the BBMP is preparing to increase the buffer zone around 300 kilometres of primary stormwater drains by acquiring private properties through the Transferable Development Right (TDR) scheme.
According to Shivakumar, the 50-metre buffer zone around stormwater drains is designated as a no-development area under National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.
“We will construct roads on vacant stretches and have allocated Rs 200 crore for this initiative. The proposal was discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting and with Opposition legislators. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on 30-foot roads,” he said. Initial development will focus on areas such as Hebbal, Nagavara and Bellandur, he added.