B'luru-themed immersive exhibition on till April 7

‘Lost in Blr’, an experiential exhibition presented by Sensistan Foundation, Craftech360 and Bangalore Creative Circus, is on until April 7.
It represents Bengaluru’s vibrant streets and lifestyle through the eyes of an imaginary character, Sista. She is a nine-year-old time traveller, who is also Sensistan’s brand ambassador.
Visitors will get to experience stories of Bengaluru through installations, interactive exhibits, and other visual experiences.
Result of an eight-week long learning residency programme, the show features 11 works by 18 multidisciplinary artists, architects, engineers, researchers, and designers, says Shammi Raj Balla, curator of the show and co-founder of the Foundation.
One of the interesting works at the exhibition, ‘Flames to Beams’, showcases the story of how Bengaluru was the first Asian city to receive electricity through an interactive installation.
‘Last plant alive’, another interactive installation, gives the audience an experience of how by the year 2384, humans would have depleted natural resources and would have caused extinction of plant life.
In the installation ‘Noice’, projected visuals and sounds that represent the city change according to how a visitor plays with a controller, adds Shammi.
‘Virshabhavati – Vishawabhavati’, a three-module storytelling installation uses varied tools and techniques to show how Bengaluru was built on a river and how it has now turned into a sewage channel. “We have received a lot of interest from environmental and sustainability organisations to bring the installation to their spaces to shed light on how the river deteriorated over time, and to lay emphasis on the cleaning and maintenance of rivers,” Shammi says.
A 50% discount is available for students, senior citizens, and artists, with group discounts and special viewings for schools and universities upon request.
Lost in Blr, on until April 7, 6 pm to 10 pm (Friday to Sunday), at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur. Tickets online.
(Published 29 March 2024, 02:53 IST)