B'luru-themed immersive exhibition on till April 7

‘Virshabhavati – Vishawabhavati’, a three-module storytelling installation uses varied tools and techniques to show how Bengaluru was built on a river and how it has now turned into a sewage channel. “We have received a lot of interest from environmental and sustainability organisations to bring the installation to their spaces to shed light on how the river deteriorated over time, and to lay emphasis on the cleaning and maintenance of rivers,” Shammi says.